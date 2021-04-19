AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.68

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 128694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

AXAHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. AXA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

AXA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

