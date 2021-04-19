Axe Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $58,652.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 119.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.00851301 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

