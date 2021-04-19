Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $258.86 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $355.00 million and approximately $258.86 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $8.21 or 0.00014659 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.11 or 0.00641372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.94 or 0.06556322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00040623 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

