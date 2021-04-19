AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Shares Down 5.8%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 63,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 289,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXIM)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company's NeuCovix is the rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells.

