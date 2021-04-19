AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AXIS Capital traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 5964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after acquiring an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.