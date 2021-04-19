Axis DeFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $91,600.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $915,088.22 and approximately $91,600.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00062403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00600943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

