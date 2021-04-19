Azuki (AZUKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $102,431.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,355,745 coins and its circulating supply is 10,271,819 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

