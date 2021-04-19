Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €50.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.50 ($50.00).

NORMA Group stock traded up €1.66 ($1.95) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €43.16 ($50.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a 50 day moving average of €41.18 and a 200-day moving average of €37.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. NORMA Group has a one year low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a one year high of €45.20 ($53.18).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

