Badger DAO (BADGER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.33 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $310.88 million and $32.33 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $36.13 or 0.00064616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00066080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00089620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00636480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.95 or 0.06484786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,604,505 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

