Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

BKR stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,187,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 58,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

