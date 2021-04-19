Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.90

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 1492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAFYY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.