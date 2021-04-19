Banano Market Cap Hits $17.92 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $17.92 million and $173,401.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063254 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00270972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.39 or 0.00185776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,149 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,834,705 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

