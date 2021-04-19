Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBVA. Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 107,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

