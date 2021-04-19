Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.54 ($4.16).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products, deals in securities, and manages pension funds.

