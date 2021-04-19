Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.89

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 311405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.
A number of research firms have commented on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.
About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
