Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.89

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 311405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

A number of research firms have commented on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.