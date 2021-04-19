Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.90

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

