Bank of America Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

BAC stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.