Bank of America Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.15 on Monday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

