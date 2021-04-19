Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BOH opened at $91.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

