Barclays Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €90.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.78 ($129.15).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR opened at €75.58 ($88.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €71.62 ($84.26) and a 1 year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.11.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.