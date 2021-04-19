Barclays Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €90.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €109.78 ($129.15).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €75.58 ($88.92) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.11. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €71.62 ($84.26) and a 52-week high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

