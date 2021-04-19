Barclays Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.63 ($97.21).

HelloFresh stock opened at €73.64 ($86.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.12.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

