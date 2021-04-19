Barton Investment Management Buys 13,326 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Avalara makes up about 3.4% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.32% of Avalara worth $36,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.88. 3,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.48. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

