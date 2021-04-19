Barton Investment Management Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 7.9% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $84,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.57. 233,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188,255. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.41 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $310.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.