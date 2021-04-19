Barton Investment Management Sells 26,192 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Barton Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26,192 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 21.1% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Barton Investment Management owned about 0.10% of Netflix worth $226,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $546.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.00. The company has a market cap of $241.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

