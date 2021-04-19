Barton Investment Management Sells 44,100 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Barton Investment Management reduced its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for about 3.2% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned about 0.61% of Air Lease worth $34,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,469,000 after buying an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

AL traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,664. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

AL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

