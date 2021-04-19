Barton Investment Management Takes $16.90 Million Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 374,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,900,000. Duck Creek Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.28% of Duck Creek Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,866.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $712,504.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,293.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,644,198 shares of company stock worth $298,896,496. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.52. 22,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.36. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.