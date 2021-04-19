Base Protocol Price Down 4% Over Last Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003415 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $71,429.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00088623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.55 or 0.00623208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00041003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,881,962 coins and its circulating supply is 2,018,539 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

