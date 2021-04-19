BATM Advanced Communications (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Trading Up 3.2%

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF)’s share price was up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTAVF)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

