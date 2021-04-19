Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.33 ($102.75).

Shares of ETR BMW traded up €0.91 ($1.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €88.38 ($103.98). 2,037,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12 month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

