Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.33 ($102.75).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.91 ($1.07) during trading on Monday, reaching €88.38 ($103.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €72.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a fifty-two week high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

