Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €100.00 by Warburg Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.00 ($102.35).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €88.38 ($103.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52-week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

