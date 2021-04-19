BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in BCE by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.6816 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

