Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $508,909 in the last 90 days. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 422,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,702. The company has a market cap of $205.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.

Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

