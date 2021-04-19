Beam Price Tops $1.42 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Beam has a market capitalization of $122.55 million and approximately $26.08 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002578 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000809 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 86,178,960 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

