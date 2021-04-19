Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.