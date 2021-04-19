Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $25.52 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,493,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

