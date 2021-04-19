Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,851.89 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.34 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,851.89 or 0.03295685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.11 or 0.00313415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.