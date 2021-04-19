Beetle Coin Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $480,163.98 and approximately $179,077.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 262,232,321 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

