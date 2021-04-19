Bela Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 74.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Bela has a total market capitalization of $160,525.74 and $5.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bela has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.68 or 0.00450091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bela Coin Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,959,846 coins and its circulating supply is 48,813,462 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

