Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,744.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $57.64 million and approximately $5,744.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

