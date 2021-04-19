Benz (BENZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59.00

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Benz coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Benz has a market cap of $501.40 and approximately $59.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Benz has traded down 57.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00270972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004336 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.81 or 0.00908467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,409.11 or 0.99693080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.73 or 0.00602331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Benz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.