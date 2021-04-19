Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 73,806 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 138,308 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

