Berry Data Hits Market Capitalization of $13.32 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $13.32 million and $2.21 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.66 or 0.00011774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00280255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004446 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00687136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,564.92 or 1.00003121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.51 or 0.00881342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

