Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.70 ($43.18).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ETR:BDT opened at €46.70 ($54.94) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $473.69 million and a P/E ratio of -113.08. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 1 year high of €55.40 ($65.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

