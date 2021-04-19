Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.70 ($43.18).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ETR:BDT opened at €46.70 ($54.94) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $473.69 million and a P/E ratio of -113.08. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 1 year high of €55.40 ($65.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

