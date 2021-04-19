BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.98

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 64727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

