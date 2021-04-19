Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.53). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,838. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCYC stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,682. The stock has a market cap of $648.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

