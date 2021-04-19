BIDR Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $38.10 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00276677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.00669738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,804.76 or 0.99404404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.55 or 0.00868465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

