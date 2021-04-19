Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BFLBY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.02.
About Bilfinger
