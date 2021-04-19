Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BFLBY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

