Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.80 and last traded at $107.61. Approximately 23,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,817,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.68.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 83,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,002,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

